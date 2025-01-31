Is SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 06/19/2006, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
XES is managed by State Street Global Advisors, and this fund has amassed over $229.22 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Energy ETFs. XES, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index.
The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX,NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Oil & Gas Equipment Index is a modified equal weight index.
Cost & Other Expenses
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for XES are 0.35%, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.27%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
XES's heaviest allocation is in the Energy sector, which is about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Tidewater Inc (
TDW Quick Quote TDW - Free Report) accounts for about 5.32% of total assets, followed by Patterson Uti Energy Inc ( PTEN Quick Quote PTEN - Free Report) and Liberty Energy Inc ( LBRT Quick Quote LBRT - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 47.79% of XES's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 3.56% and is down about -1.29% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 01/31/2025), respectively. XES has traded between $74.78 and $98.48 during this last 52-week period.
The fund has a beta of 1.73 and standard deviation of 37.96% for the trailing three-year period, which makes XES a high risk choice in this particular space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Energy ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (
IShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has $169.49 million in assets, VanEck Oil Services ETF has $1.54 billion. IEZ has an expense ratio of 0.40% and OIH charges 0.35%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Energy ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
