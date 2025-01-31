Malibu Boats Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Malibu Boats, Inc. ( MBUU Quick Quote MBUU - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
During the quarter, the company navigated a challenging marine market by leveraging its strong brand portfolio and industry-leading innovation while maintaining a strategic focus on dealer health. While the Year-End Sales event and early-season boat shows delivered moderate results, demand recovery heading into the selling season has been less robust than anticipated. Malibu Boats plans to monitor in-season shows to assess consumer interest. It remains cautious about near-term market conditions.
MBUU’s Q2 Earnings & Revenues
During the fiscal second quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 31 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. In the prior-year quarter, MBUU reported an EPS of 57 cents.
Quarterly revenues of $200.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $191 million by 5.1%. However, the top line declined 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. The downside can be attributed to lower unit volumes in the Malibu and Saltwater Fishing segments due to reduced wholesale shipments. However, this was partially offset by a favorable model mix in these segments and inflation-driven year-over-year price increases. Malibu Boats Segmental Performance
During the fiscal second quarter, net sales in the Malibu segment decreased 3% year over year to $74.1 million. The downside was mainly driven by lower unit volumes, partially offset by a favorable model mix and inflation-driven price increases.
Net sales in the Saltwater Fishing segment declined 15.2% year over year to $70.2 million. Decreased units owing to lower wholesale shipments and retail activity primarily caused the downside.
During the quarter, revenues from the Cobalt segment increased 7.8% year over year to $56 million. The upside was driven by an increase in units and inflation-driven year-over-year price increases. MBUU Operating Highlights
During the fiscal second quarter, selling and marketing expenses inched up 6.7% year over year to $6 million. The increase was mainly due to a rise in marketing events. As a percentage of sales, selling and marketing expenses increased 30 basis points to 3.0%.
General and administrative expenses during the quarter came in at $26.5 million compared with $15.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The increase was driven by legal fees, incentive pay, salaries and stock-based compensation expenses.
Operating income during the quarter came in at $3.2 million compared with $14.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter came in at $16.9 million compared with $22.9 million reported in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fiscal second quarter came in at 8.4% compared with 10.9% reported in the year-ago period.
MBUU’s Balance Sheet
Cash as of Dec. 31, 2024, totaled $35.1 million compared with $26.9 million on June 30, 2024.
Inventory during the quarter came in at $144.9 million compared with $145.6 million as of June 30, 2024. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company reported long-term debt of $23 million. MBUU’s Fiscal 2025 Outlook
For fiscal 2025, the company expects the net sales percentage to be flat to down low single digits on a year-over-year basis. The company expects fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 10%.
MBUU’s Zacks Rank
Malibu Boats currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector are: Trip.com Group Limited ( TCOM Quick Quote TCOM - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. TCOM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.8%, on average. The stock has gained 12.7% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 15.1% and 7.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. ( JAKK Quick Quote JAKK - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. JAKK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of negative 75.9%, on average. The stock has gained 1% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAKK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 1.9% from the year-ago levels. Carnival Corporation & plc ( CCL Quick Quote CCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 326.4%, on average. The stock has surged 26.8% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 4% and 23.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Image: Bigstock
Malibu Boats Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Fall Y/Y
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
During the quarter, the company navigated a challenging marine market by leveraging its strong brand portfolio and industry-leading innovation while maintaining a strategic focus on dealer health. While the Year-End Sales event and early-season boat shows delivered moderate results, demand recovery heading into the selling season has been less robust than anticipated. Malibu Boats plans to monitor in-season shows to assess consumer interest. It remains cautious about near-term market conditions.
MBUU’s Q2 Earnings & Revenues
During the fiscal second quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 31 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. In the prior-year quarter, MBUU reported an EPS of 57 cents.
Quarterly revenues of $200.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $191 million by 5.1%. However, the top line declined 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. The downside can be attributed to lower unit volumes in the Malibu and Saltwater Fishing segments due to reduced wholesale shipments. However, this was partially offset by a favorable model mix in these segments and inflation-driven year-over-year price increases.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote
Malibu Boats Segmental Performance
During the fiscal second quarter, net sales in the Malibu segment decreased 3% year over year to $74.1 million. The downside was mainly driven by lower unit volumes, partially offset by a favorable model mix and inflation-driven price increases.
Net sales in the Saltwater Fishing segment declined 15.2% year over year to $70.2 million. Decreased units owing to lower wholesale shipments and retail activity primarily caused the downside.
During the quarter, revenues from the Cobalt segment increased 7.8% year over year to $56 million. The upside was driven by an increase in units and inflation-driven year-over-year price increases.
MBUU Operating Highlights
During the fiscal second quarter, selling and marketing expenses inched up 6.7% year over year to $6 million. The increase was mainly due to a rise in marketing events. As a percentage of sales, selling and marketing expenses increased 30 basis points to 3.0%.
General and administrative expenses during the quarter came in at $26.5 million compared with $15.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The increase was driven by legal fees, incentive pay, salaries and stock-based compensation expenses.
Operating income during the quarter came in at $3.2 million compared with $14.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter came in at $16.9 million compared with $22.9 million reported in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fiscal second quarter came in at 8.4% compared with 10.9% reported in the year-ago period.
MBUU’s Balance Sheet
Cash as of Dec. 31, 2024, totaled $35.1 million compared with $26.9 million on June 30, 2024.
Inventory during the quarter came in at $144.9 million compared with $145.6 million as of June 30, 2024.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company reported long-term debt of $23 million.
MBUU’s Fiscal 2025 Outlook
For fiscal 2025, the company expects the net sales percentage to be flat to down low single digits on a year-over-year basis. The company expects fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 10%.
MBUU’s Zacks Rank
Malibu Boats currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:
Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. TCOM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.8%, on average. The stock has gained 12.7% in the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 15.1% and 7.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. JAKK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of negative 75.9%, on average. The stock has gained 1% in the past three months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAKK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 1.9% from the year-ago levels.
Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 326.4%, on average. The stock has surged 26.8% in the past three months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 4% and 23.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.