Is Franklin Gold & Precious Metals A (FKRCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Sector - Precious Metal fund seekers should consider taking a look at Franklin Gold & Precious Metals A (
FKRCX Quick Quote FKRCX - Free Report) . FKRCX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective
The world of Sector - Precious Metal funds is an area filled with options, such as FKRCX. Usually, Sector - Precious Metal mutual funds invest in stocks with a focus on the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Here, stocks often trade as leveraged bets of the underlying commodity, meaning they're tied to the metal's prices and can be volatile.
History of Fund/Manager
FKRCX is a part of the Franklin family of funds, a company based out of San Mateo, CA. The Franklin Gold & Precious Metals A made its debut in May of 1969 and FKRCX has managed to accumulate roughly $652.75 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Steve Land who has been in charge of the fund since April of 1999.
Performance
Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 4.88%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of -2.82%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of FKRCX over the past three years is 31.8% compared to the category average of 18.27%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 35.84% compared to the category average of 20.13%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.18, so investors should note that it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -6.53. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Expenses
For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, FKRCX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.92% compared to the category average of 1.09%. From a cost perspective, FKRCX is actually cheaper than its peers.
Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $1,000; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, Franklin Gold & Precious Metals A ( FKRCX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.
