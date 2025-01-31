Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Aaon (AAON) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Aaon (AAON - Free Report) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $116.60. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of this commercial and industrial HVAC solutions manufacturer are expected to have gained due to favorable demand trends for data center equipment, leveraged by its highly engineered solutions-based product offerings. Also, its focus on facility expansion and a strategic capital allocation strategy are likely to have boosted investors’ sentiments.

This maker of air conditioning and heating equipment is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%. Revenues are expected to be $326.4 million, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Aaon, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AAON going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Aaon belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. Another stock from the same industry, Watsco (WSO - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $484.31. Over the past month, WSO has returned 1.7%.

For Watsco, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $2.13. This represents a change of +3.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Watsco currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Watsco, Inc. (WSO) - free report >>

AAON, Inc. (AAON) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover price-performance stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today