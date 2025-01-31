See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Corcept (CORT) Soars 13.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Corcept Therapeutics (CORT - Free Report) shares soared 13.6% in the last trading session to close at $69.90. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 22.1% gain over the past four weeks.
Last month, the company submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for its proprietary, selective cortisol modulator, relacorilant, to treat patients with endogenous hypercortisolism (Cushing’s syndrome). Corcept already markets Korlym (mifepristone), which is approved for treating Cushing's syndrome. The drug has been witnessing strong demand in the past couple of quarters. A potential approval for relacorilant should help the company address a broader patient population. This might have driven the recent share price rally.
This drug developer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +32.1%. Revenues are expected to be $195.88 million, up 44.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Corcept, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CORT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Corcept is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.7% lower at $8. AUPH has returned -9.4% in the past month.
For Aurinia
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.05. This represents a change of +126.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Aurinia currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).