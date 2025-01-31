Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Omnicom Group to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Omnicom Group (OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4 after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 4.6%, on average.

OMC’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $4.3 billion, indicating 6.8% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. The top line is expected to have benefited from robust organic growth and acquisition-driven revenues, net of disposition revenues, primarily driven by the Flywheel Digital acquisition in the Precision Marketing segment.

The company’s bottom line is expected to have been bolstered by improved operating efficiency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $2.30, indicating a 4.6% year-over-year increase.

What Our Model Says About OMC

Our proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Omnicom Group this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.  

Omnicom Group has an Earnings ESP of +2.90% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.03 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 96 cents per share, suggesting a 20% increase from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.3%.

TRU has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.63 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.35 per share, implying 43.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once in the remaining, the average surprise being 8.2%.

FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11.


