Adtalem's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, 2025 View Up, Stock Up

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ( ATGE Quick Quote ATGE - Free Report) posted better-than-expected results in second-quarter fiscal 2025. Earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year, driven by strong enrollment growth and strategic initiatives. Following the results, shares of this leading education provider gained 5% in the after-hours trading session yesterday. . Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar Adtalem Global Education's operational excellence strategy, Growth with Purpose, has driven six consecutive quarters of enrollment growth while supporting its mission to develop skilled healthcare professionals. According to chairman and CEO, Steve Beard, the company’s focus on optimizing the student experience and prioritizing student outcomes has enabled it to scale critical care education successfully. Beard emphasized that these consistent and sustainable results have strengthened confidence in raising expectations for fiscal 2025. ATGE’s Earnings & Revenue Discussion
Adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share topped the consensus mark of $1.39 by 30.2% and increased 47.2% from $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues of $447.7 million beat the consensus mark of $429 million by 4.4% and increased 13.9% year over year. Strong demand at Chamberlain University and Walden University drove results.
In the fiscal second quarter, enrollment of total students rose 11.6% year over year to 91,264 students. Our Zacks model predicted a total student enrollment of 88,001 for the reported quarter.
Adjusted operating income increased 34.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $75.6 million. Adjusted operating margin expanded 350 basis points (bps) to 22.7%. Adjusted EBITDA was $125 million, up 35.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 440 bps to 27.9% year over year. We expected the adjusted EBITDA margin to be 23.9% for the reported quarter. ATGE's Segment Details Chamberlain: Revenues in the segment were up 17.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level, totaling $181 million. Total student enrollment increased 11.5% to 39,691 students, driven by growth in pre-licensure and post-licensure nursing programs. Adjusted operating income increased 42.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $29.6 million. Adjusted operating margin expanded 410 bps to 23.4%. Adjusted EBITDA was $52.6 million, up 42.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 510 bps to 29.1%. Walden: The segment generated revenues of $171.3 million, up 16.7% year over year. Total student enrollment in the quarter increased 13.2% year over year to 46,399 students, driven by growth in healthcare and non-healthcare programs. Adjusted operating income was $46.2 million, up 53.1% year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 640 bps to 27%. Adjusted EBITDA was $52.1 million, up 50.2% from the prior-year period’s level. Adjusted EBITDA margins increased 680 bps to 30.4%. Medical and Veterinary: Revenues in the segment increased 2.8% to $95.4 million from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Total student enrollment fell 0.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level to 5,174 students. Adjusted operating income decreased 2.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $26.4 million. Adjusted operating margin contracted 130 bps to 22.5%. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.7 million, up 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Adjusted EBITDA margins decreased 40 bps to 28%. Liquidity & Cash Flow of ATGE
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Adtalem had cash and cash equivalents of $193.6 million compared with $219.3 million as of June 30, 2024. Long-term debt was $649.9 million, up from $648.7 million as of June 30, 2024.
For the first six months of fiscal 2025, cash provided by operating activities (continuing operations) totaled $70.3 million, down from $81.9 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow in the quarter was $188.9 million, down from $232.7 million a year ago. ATGE’s Fiscal 2025 Guidance Raised
For fiscal 2025, ATGE now expects revenues in the range of $1,730-$1,760 million (compared with $1,690-$1,730 million expected earlier). It now expects adjusted earnings in the band of $6.10-$6.30 per share compared with the earlier prediction of $5.75 to $5.95.
