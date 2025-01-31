We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into KKR & Co. (KKR) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 29%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.23 billion, exhibiting an increase of 14.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific KKR & Co. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Fee Related Earnings- Management Fees' stands at $918.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.1% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee Related Earnings- Fee Related Performance Revenues' should come in at $34.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.7%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Fee Related Earnings- Transaction and Monitoring Fees, Net' will reach $258.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.
Analysts predict that the 'Private Equity - Assets Under Management' will reach $195.35 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $176.38 billion.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management' should arrive at $642.91 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $552.80 billion.
Analysts expect 'Private Equity - Fee Paying Assets Under Management' to come in at $122.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $107.26 billion.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fee Paying Assets Under Management' reaching $520.43 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $446.41 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Operating Earnings- Insurance' to reach $260.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $231.27 million.
Over the past month, shares of KKR & Co. have returned +11.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Currently, KKR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.