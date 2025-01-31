Back to top

Insights Into KKR & Co. (KKR) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 29%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.23 billion, exhibiting an increase of 14.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific KKR & Co. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Fee Related Earnings- Management Fees' stands at $918.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee Related Earnings- Fee Related Performance Revenues' should come in at $34.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fee Related Earnings- Transaction and Monitoring Fees, Net' will reach $258.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Private Equity - Assets Under Management' will reach $195.35 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $176.38 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management' should arrive at $642.91 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $552.80 billion.

Analysts expect 'Private Equity - Fee Paying Assets Under Management' to come in at $122.51 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $107.26 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fee Paying Assets Under Management' reaching $520.43 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $446.41 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Earnings- Insurance' to reach $260.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $231.27 million.

Over the past month, shares of KKR & Co. have returned +11.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Currently, KKR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.


