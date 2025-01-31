We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Amgen (AMGN) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Amgen (AMGN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $5.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.86 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Amgen metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product sales' should come in at $8.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- Repatha- Total' will reach $555.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Product Sales- BLINCYTO- Total' to come in at $341.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +41.9% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- Neulasta- Total' stands at $121.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -49%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- EPOGEN- US' reaching $34.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -37.1% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Neulasta- US' of $106.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -48.7%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Neulasta- ROW' should arrive at $24.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- Repatha- ROW' at $267.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- Repatha- US' will likely reach $284.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +41.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- BLINCYTO- US' will reach $217.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +47.2% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- BLINCYTO- ROW' will reach $118.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.4%.
Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- XGEVA- ROW' to reach $165.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of Amgen have experienced a change of +9.5% in the past month compared to the +2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.