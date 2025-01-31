Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Church & Dwight (CHD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Church & Dwight (CHD - Free Report) reported $1.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Church & Dwight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales: $1.51 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic: $1.23 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International: $285.10 million compared to the $273.57 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
  • Net sales- Specialty Products Division: $71.20 million compared to the $71.60 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Household Products: $654.80 million compared to the $639.46 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Personal Care Products: $570.90 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $577.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
Shares of Church & Dwight have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

