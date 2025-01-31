We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Johnson Outdoors Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 3, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 241.8%.
Trend in JOUT’s Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to be reported quarter’s loss per share have widened to $1.30 from a loss of $1.27 in the past 30 days. In the year ago quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $104.7 million, indicating a 24.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure of $138.6 million.
Key Factors to Note Ahead of JOUT’s Q1 Results
Johnson Outdoors’ fiscal first-quarter results are likely to be hurt by challenging market conditions for outdoor recreation products. Increased competition in the industry has forced the company to adjust its strategy and pricing.
The company's bottom line is likely to have been affected by deferred compensation expenses. Elevated warranty expenses and professional services costs are concerns as well. Margins in the quarter to be reported are likely to have been negatively affected by promotional pricing, an unfavorable product mix and increased inventory reserves.
However, the company has been enhancing its product development strategy by allocating more resources to consumer insights and key talent. Efficiency improvements in manufacturing, logistics and sourcing bode well. These efforts are likely to have aided the company’s performance.
What the Zacks Model Unveils About JOUT
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Johnson Outdoors this time. That is because a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here, as elaborated below.
Earnings ESP of JOUT: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
JOUT’s Zacks Rank: JOUT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
