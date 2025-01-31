Back to top

Johnson Outdoors Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 3, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 241.8%.

Trend in JOUT’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to be reported quarter’s loss per share have widened to $1.30 from a loss of $1.27 in the past 30 days. In the year ago quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents.

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $104.7 million, indicating a 24.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure of $138.6 million.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of JOUT’s Q1 Results

Johnson Outdoors’ fiscal first-quarter results are likely to be hurt by challenging market conditions for outdoor recreation products. Increased competition in the industry has forced the company to adjust its strategy and pricing.

The company's bottom line is likely to have been affected by deferred compensation expenses. Elevated warranty expenses and professional services costs are concerns as well. Margins in the quarter to be reported are likely to have been negatively affected by promotional pricing, an unfavorable product mix and increased inventory reserves.

However, the company has been enhancing its product development strategy by allocating more resources to consumer insights and key talent. Efficiency improvements in manufacturing, logistics and sourcing bode well. These efforts are likely to have aided the company’s performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils About JOUT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Johnson Outdoors this time. That is because a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here, as elaborated below.

Earnings ESP of JOUT: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

JOUT’s Zacks Rank: JOUT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Johnson Outdoors Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

 

Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LTH is expected to register a 5.3% increase in earnings in the to-be-reported quarter. It reported earnings beat in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with an average surprise of 46.2%.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

TCOM reported earnings beat in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 42.8%. Its earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decrease 7.1%.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +22.22% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

RSI’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 800%. It reported earnings beat in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 225%.


