Should Value Investors Buy ENEL CHILE SA (ENIC) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is ENEL CHILE SA (ENIC - Free Report) . ENIC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.74, which compares to its industry's average of 14.24. ENIC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.84 and as low as 7.96, with a median of 11.01, all within the past year.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ENIC has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.99.
Finally, we should also recognize that ENIC has a P/CF ratio of 4.65. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.30. Over the past 52 weeks, ENIC's P/CF has been as high as 6.39 and as low as 3.89, with a median of 4.49.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in ENEL CHILE SA's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ENIC is an impressive value stock right now.