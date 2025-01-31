See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is Berry (BRY) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Berry Petroleum (BRY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Berry Petroleum is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Berry Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRY's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BRY has moved about 10.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 7.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Berry Petroleum is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Plains GP Holdings (PAGP - Free Report) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.4%.
In Plains GP Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Berry Petroleum is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.4% so far this year, so BRY is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Plains GP Holdings belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #170. The industry has moved +37.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Berry Petroleum and Plains GP Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.