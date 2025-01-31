See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
ANI Pharmaceuticals is one of 1010 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIP's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ANIP has returned 7.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that ANI Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.
CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.1%.
Over the past three months, CG Oncology, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, ANI Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 512 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.6% so far this year, so ANIP is performing better in this area. CG Oncology, Inc. is also part of the same industry.
ANI Pharmaceuticals and CG Oncology, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.