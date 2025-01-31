We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Willis Towers Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 4, before market open. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 7.34%.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Factors at Play
Revenues in the fourth quarter are likely to have benefited from strong performances across all the segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.05 billion indicates an increase of 4.6% from the year-ago reported quarter.
Strong client retention, new local appointments and the continued expansion of the Global Benefits Management client portfolio in International and Europe, along with increased brokerage income in North America, are likely to have aided the Organic revenue growth in Health in the to-be-reported quarter.
Wealth business revenues are likely to have benefited from higher levels of Retirement work in Europe and an increase in Investments business due to capital market improvements and growth from LifeSight solution.
Increased compensation survey sales and advisory services in Work & Rewards and product revenues in Employee Experience are expected to have favored Career revenues.
Higher project work in Outsourcing and higher commissions and fees from the Individual Marketplace are likely to have aided the Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
Corporate Risk & Broking is expected to have benefited from higher levels of new business activity and strong client retention.
Expenses in the fourth quarter are likely to have increased, attributable to higher incentive costs and salary expense, losses on professional liability claims and higher non-income-related tax expense, increased consulting and compensation costs related to the Transformation program. We expect the metric to decrease 0.3% to $2.1 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $8.02, indicating an increase of 7.8% from the year-ago reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Willis Towers this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below:
Earnings ESP: Willis Towers has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $8.02. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Price and EPS Surprise
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company price-eps-surprise | Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Quote
Zacks Rank: Willis Towers carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
Stocks to Consider
Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:
American International Group, Inc. (AIG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.26, indicating a decline of 29.6% from the year-ago reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
AIG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missed in one.
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.37% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.96, indicating a decline of 13.5% from the year-ago reported figure.
AIZ’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.
Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.95, indicating an increase of 6.5% from the year-ago reported figure.
PFG’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing in the other three.