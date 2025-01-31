Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( CHD Quick Quote CHD - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2024 results, as the top and bottom lines increased year over year, and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company delivered another year of strong performance, underscoring the strength of its brands, the success of new product launches and a continued focus on execution. Organic growth was primarily driven by volume, a trend expected to persist into 2025. Global online sales formed 21.4% of total consumer sales in 2024. Strategic brand investments position the company well for future growth. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 18.5% year over year. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. Net sales of $1,582 million advanced 3.5% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,563 million. Organic sales increased 4.2% due to gains from volume to the tune of 3%, favorable product mix and pricing of 1.2%. We had expected organic sales growth of 2.5% in the quarter. A Closer Look at CHD’s Q4 Results
Church & Dwight Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Volumes Fuel Organic Sales
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD - Free Report) reported solid fourth-quarter 2024 results, as the top and bottom lines increased year over year, and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The company delivered another year of strong performance, underscoring the strength of its brands, the success of new product launches and a continued focus on execution. Organic growth was primarily driven by volume, a trend expected to persist into 2025. Global online sales formed 21.4% of total consumer sales in 2024. Strategic brand investments position the company well for future growth.
Quarterly adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 18.5% year over year.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Net sales of $1,582 million advanced 3.5% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,563 million. Organic sales increased 4.2% due to gains from volume to the tune of 3%, favorable product mix and pricing of 1.2%. We had expected organic sales growth of 2.5% in the quarter.
A Closer Look at CHD’s Q4 Results
Church & Dwight’s gross margin expanded 10 basis points (bps) to 44.7%. The adjusted gross margin was 44.6%, flat year over year, as enhanced productivity, gains from favorable volumes and mix and high-margin buyouts were countered by elevated manufacturing costs.
Marketing expenses declined $11.1 million year over year to $207.9 million. The company continued making incremental investments in its brands, which helped drive consumption and share. Adjusted SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, decreased 40 bps to 15.2%.
CHD Provides Insights by Segment
Consumer Domestic: Net sales in the segment increased 2.7% to $1,225.7 million due to improved personal care and household sales growth. Our estimate for segment sales growth for the quarter was 2%. Organic sales increased 2.7%, driven by favorable price and product mix (up 0.7%) and volume (up 2%). The uptick was backed by strength in THERABREATH mouthwash, HERO acne products and ARM & HAMMER liquid laundry detergent, somewhat offset by softness in the vitamin business and SPINBRUSH.
Consumer International: Net sales in the segment increased 10.2% to $285.1 million. Organic sales jumped 9.6%, driven by favorable pricing, a product mix of 2.5% and higher volumes to the tune of 7.1%. Sales growth was fueled by THERABREATH, HERO and OXICLEAN.
Specialty Products: Sales in the segment declined 6.6% to $71.2 million, including the impact of exiting the Megalac and food safety businesses. Organic sales grew by 10.3%, driven by higher prices and an improved product mix, which contributed 5%, along with a volume increase of 5.3%.
CHD’s Financial Health Snapshot
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $964.1 million and long-term debt of $2,204.6 million. For the full-year 2024, cash from operations totaled $1.16 billion. Capital expenditures were $179.8 million in the same time frame.
The company expects about $130 million in capital expenditures for 2025, as it anticipates capital expenditures to return to nearly 2% of sales. For 2025, Church & Dwight expects cash flow from operations of nearly $1.15 billion.
Management announced a 4% dividend hike, taking its quarterly dividend to 29.5 cents per share. This increases the company’s annual dividend payout to nearly $287 million. The raised dividend is payable on March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 14.
What to Expect From CHD?
In 2024, the company expanded its market share within growing categories, fueled by targeted innovation, impactful marketing and strategic promotional investments. The strength of its brands, coupled with ongoing investments, reinforces confidence heading into 2025. For 2025, the company projects reported sales growth of nearly 2.5-3.5% and organic sales growth (to be driven by volumes) of around 3-4%. This view continues to include expectations of a cautious U.S. consumer due to persistent inflation and high interest rates.
For 2025, management expects the gross margin to expand about 25 bps year over year. Increased input costs are likely to be compensated by a positive mix, improved volume and productivity. The company anticipates marketing expenses as a percentage of sales to exceed 11%. SG&A, as a percentage of sales, is expected to be lower year over year, though the company remains committed to making investments, particularly in e-commerce and international.
CHD expects 2025 adjusted EPS growth of 7-8%, including a 1% headwind from currency movements. Reported EPS is expected to jump around 53-55% in 2025. The anticipated tax rate is roughly 23%. Management expects the EPS growth to be more skewed toward the second half of 2025, as marketing expenditure is more weighted toward the first half.
For the first quarter of 2025, the company expects reported sales growth of around 1% and organic sales growth of about 2%. The gross margin is likely to be flat year over year, and the tax rate is likely to be higher. Church & Dwight expects adjusted EPS of 90 cents per share, representing a 6% decrease year over year.
The company’s shares have risen 2.3% in the past three months against the industry’s 0.2% decline.
