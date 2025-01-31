We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
News Corporation Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
News Corporation (NWSA - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 5.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.19 billion, indicating a decline of 15.39% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
The consensus mark for earnings has moved up by a penny to 31 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating 19.23% growth year over year.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.15%.
Let’s see how things have shaped prior to this announcement.
News Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
News Corporation price-eps-surprise | News Corporation Quote
Factors to Consider for NWSA
NWSA’s innovation and development in e-books, integrated with AI and emotional intelligence, bodes well for investors in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. This focused approach to innovation is likely to have strengthened customer engagement and loyalty, potentially driving slow yet steady growth in the coming quarter.
News Corporation’s broadening REA suite of premium products to improve deliverables for clients is expected to have driven the top line in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. NWSA’s enhanced technology and portfolio for sell-and-buy agents in realtor.com is likely to have driven its performance.
NWSA is likely to have benefited from the transition of consumers from traditional broadcast to OTT consumption. Foxtel, Kayo and Binge are expected to have aided the top line in quarter under review.
However, macroeconomic factors like high interest rates, high mortgage rates, lower transaction volumes, lofty prices and limited inventory are expected to have negatively impacted the top line in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
NWSA’s dependence on advertising, negatively impacted by lower ad spending by businesses, is expected to have been reflected in the top line in the to-be-reported quarter. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, revenues in the News Media segment fell 5% to $521 million, primarily due to lower advertising revenues. In the Dow Jones segment, advertising revenues decreased 7%, primarily due to a 5% decline in digital advertising revenues and a 10% fall in print advertising revenues. This trend is expected to have continued in the quarter under review.
The balance between the company's growth initiatives and its ability to mitigate headwinds in challenging segments is likely to have been a key focus in assessing NWSA's overall performance and future prospects.
What Our Model Says for NWSA
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you can see below.
News Corporation currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
