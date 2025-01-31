Ball Corp Ready to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Ball Corporation ( BALL Quick Quote BALL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31, before the opening bell. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALL’s revenues is pegged at $2.98 billion, indicating a 12.4% fall from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, which has moved down 1% in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 3.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research BALL’s Solid Earnings Surprise History
Ball Corp’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What the Zacks Model Unveils for Ball Corp
Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BALL this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Earnings ESP: Ball Corp has an Earnings ESP of -4.10%. Zacks Rank: BALL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. Factors Likely to Have Shaped BALL’s Q4 Performance
Ball Corp has lately been witnessing weaker-than-expected demand as customer spending has been muted amid higher retail prices, particularly in the United States. This is likely to get reflected in BALL’s fourth-quarter results. High input and labor costs due to supply constraints are anticipated to have impacted the company’s performance.
However, BALL has been focused on improving its efficiency and reducing costs, which is likely to have negated these impacts and aided margins. Our estimate for the Beverage packaging, North and Central America segment’s net sales is pegged at $1.44 billion, indicating 4.4% year-over-year growth. We expect the segment’s volume to increase 9% year over year. We anticipate 35.5% year-over-year growth in the segment’s operating income to $211 million, backed by the execution of strategic initiatives. Our model predicts the Beverage Packaging, Europe segment’s sales to be $711 million, indicating a 3.8% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect volume growth of 0.8% for this segment. The segment’s operating income is projected at $103 million, indicating 28.5% year-over-year growth. We expect the Beverage Packaging, South America segment’s net sales to be $665 million, indicating 4.7% growth from the year-ago period’s reported level. The consensus estimate for the segment’s operating income is pegged at $164 million, indicating 31.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Our model predicts a volume increase of 3.8% for the segment. Ball Corp’s Share Price Performance
BALL shares have lost 4.5% in the past year against the
industry's 0.2% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.
Flowserve Corporation ( FLS Quick Quote FLS - Free Report) is ready to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.60% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’s earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 13.2%. It has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 10.8%. Northwest Pipe Company ( NWPX Quick Quote NWPX - Free Report) , expected to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results soon, has an Earnings ESP of +9.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Northwest Pipe’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 68.5%. It has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 32.4%. Allegion plc ( ALLE Quick Quote ALLE - Free Report) , expected to release fourth-quarter earnings 2024 soon, currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $1.74 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.6%. ALLE has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 9.9%.
Image: Bigstock
Ball Corp Ready to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Ball Corporation (BALL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31, before the opening bell.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALL’s revenues is pegged at $2.98 billion, indicating a 12.4% fall from the year-ago reported figure.
The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, which has moved down 1% in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 3.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
BALL’s Solid Earnings Surprise History
Ball Corp’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
What the Zacks Model Unveils for Ball Corp
Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BALL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.
You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: Ball Corp has an Earnings ESP of -4.10%.
Zacks Rank: BALL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
Factors Likely to Have Shaped BALL’s Q4 Performance
Ball Corp has lately been witnessing weaker-than-expected demand as customer spending has been muted amid higher retail prices, particularly in the United States. This is likely to get reflected in BALL’s fourth-quarter results. High input and labor costs due to supply constraints are anticipated to have impacted the company’s performance.
However, BALL has been focused on improving its efficiency and reducing costs, which is likely to have negated these impacts and aided margins.
Our estimate for the Beverage packaging, North and Central America segment’s net sales is pegged at $1.44 billion, indicating 4.4% year-over-year growth. We expect the segment’s volume to increase 9% year over year.
We anticipate 35.5% year-over-year growth in the segment’s operating income to $211 million, backed by the execution of strategic initiatives.
Our model predicts the Beverage Packaging, Europe segment’s sales to be $711 million, indicating a 3.8% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect volume growth of 0.8% for this segment.
The segment’s operating income is projected at $103 million, indicating 28.5% year-over-year growth.
We expect the Beverage Packaging, South America segment’s net sales to be $665 million, indicating 4.7% growth from the year-ago period’s reported level. The consensus estimate for the segment’s operating income is pegged at $164 million, indicating 31.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Our model predicts a volume increase of 3.8% for the segment.
Ball Corp’s Share Price Performance
BALL shares have lost 4.5% in the past year against the industry's 0.2% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) is ready to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.60% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS’s earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 13.2%. It has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 10.8%.
Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX - Free Report) , expected to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results soon, has an Earnings ESP of +9.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Northwest Pipe’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 68.5%. It has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 32.4%.
Allegion plc (ALLE - Free Report) , expected to release fourth-quarter earnings 2024 soon, currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
The consensus estimate for Allegion’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $1.74 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.6%. ALLE has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 9.9%.