Should You Buy, Hold or Sell SiriusXM Stock Post Q4 Earnings?

SiriusXM ( SIRI Quick Quote SIRI - Free Report) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results, presenting investors with a complex picture that merits careful analysis. The company reported fourth-quarter revenues of $2.19 billion, marking a 4% year-over-year decline, while net income rose to $287 million from $228 million in the prior-year period. Despite revenue headwinds, the company maintained a stable adjusted EBITDA margin of 31%, suggesting resilient operational efficiency in challenging conditions. Subscriber Metrics and Revenue Pressure
The company's subscriber performance showed modest improvement in the fourth quarter, with the addition of approximately 149,000 self-pay subscribers, representing an increase of 18,000 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. However, 2024 saw a net decline of 296,000 self-pay subscribers, albeit an improvement from the 445,000 decrease in 2023. The self-pay monthly churn rate improved to 1.5% in the fourth quarter, down 10 basis points year over year, indicating better customer retention despite competitive pressures.
Strategic Transformation and Cost Management
SiriusXM is navigating a complex market landscape with a strategic approach that suggests the potential for recovery in 2025, despite a 55.8% decline in the past year.
1-Year Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Under CEO Jennifer Witz's leadership, SiriusXM is implementing significant strategic changes focused on core strengths. The company is targeting an additional $200 million in run-rate savings by the end of 2025, building on approximately $350 million achieved in 2023-2024. This cost optimization initiative, combined with a renewed focus on the in-car subscription business and streaming capabilities, suggests a disciplined approach to maintaining profitability while investing in growth areas.
Technology Investments and Partnerships
The successful launch of SXM-9 and the establishment of a tech center in Ireland demonstrate SiriusXM's commitment to infrastructure improvement. Notable partnerships with Tesla and Rivian have expanded the company's reach in the growing EV market, potentially opening new growth avenues. These strategic moves indicate a forward-looking approach to maintaining market relevance and capturing new opportunities.
Guidance for 2025
Looking ahead, SiriusXM's 2025 guidance projects revenues of approximately $8.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion, and free cash flow of about $1.15 billion. While these figures suggest continued pressure on top-line growth, they also indicate management's focus on maintaining profitability and strong cash generation. The company's target of $1.5 billion in free cash flow by 2027 suggests confidence in long-term operational improvements.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $8.52 billion, indicating a 1.89% year-over-year decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.05 per share, down 1.6% over the past 30 days. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Tesla to Spotify: SIRI's Rivals Spell Trouble
SiriusXM faces intense competition in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving audio entertainment landscape, raising concerns about its future viability.
SIRI's traditional stronghold — the automotive sector — is facing unprecedented disruption. The rise of electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology has opened the door for tech giants and innovative startups to challenge SiriusXM's once-unassailable position in in-car entertainment. Tesla ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) , for instance, has been equipping its vehicles with its entertainment system, bypassing traditional satellite radio altogether. The streaming audio market, once viewed as a complementary service to SiriusXM's core business, has now become an existential threat. Spotify ( SPOT Quick Quote SPOT - Free Report) , Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) Music and Amazon Music have continued to expand their user bases, offering personalized playlists, exclusive content and seamless integration across multiple devices. While SiriusXM has invested heavily in podcast content and technology, it faces fierce competition from dedicated podcast platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts, as well as newcomers like Substack and Patreon, which offer creators more control and monetization options. Investment Recommendation: Hold or Wait
Given the current landscape, investors might be better served by holding existing positions or waiting for a more attractive entry point in 2025. The company's strategic initiatives and cost optimization efforts, while promising, may take time to materially impact financial performance.
Supporting factors for this recommendation include the company's stable margins, improving churn metrics and strategic partnerships in the EV space. The focus on cost management and operational efficiency could drive improved profitability over time. Additionally, the company's strong free cash flow generation provides financial flexibility for strategic investments and shareholder returns. The company's forward 12-month P/E ratio of 7.56X is significantly below the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry's average of 28.39X. SIRI’s P/E F12M Ratio Depicts Discounted Valuation Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, several challenges warrant caution. The ongoing revenue decline, continued pressure on subscriber growth, and competitive challenges in the streaming audio space create near-term uncertainty. The company's plans to implement changes to its streaming marketing strategy and subscriber acquisition approach in early 2025 could create temporary disruption before yielding benefits.
Key metrics to monitor in 2025 include the success of cost optimization initiatives, traction in EV partnerships, advertising revenue growth, and the impact of new pricing and packaging strategies. The first half of 2025 could be particularly challenging as the company implements these changes, but improvement may become visible in the latter half of the year. The risk-reward profile currently appears balanced, with potential upside from successful execution of strategic initiatives, offset by near-term operational challenges and market uncertainties. Investors considering new positions might find more favorable entry points as the company demonstrates progress in stabilizing revenue and subscriber growth. Conclusion
While SiriusXM's long-term prospects remain solid, the current transition period suggests a cautious approach is warranted. The combination of strategic initiatives, cost management efforts, and technology investments could create a stronger foundation for growth, but patience may be required before these efforts translate into improved financial performance. Investors should closely monitor the execution of strategic initiatives and watch for concrete signs of sustainable improvement before considering new investments. SiriusXM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
SiriusXM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Image: Bigstock
