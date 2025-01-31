We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Broadridge Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) has reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.
The company’s stock has gained 20.5% over the past year compared with the 27.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and 27% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote
Broadridge’s Key Q2 Metrics
Revenues in the Investor Communication Solutions (ICS) segment increased 15% from the year-ago quarter to $1.1 billion, meeting our estimate. The Global Technology and Operations (GTO) segment’s revenues amounted to $440 million, lagging our estimate of $441.3 million but increasing 9% on a year-over-year basis.
Adjusted operating income of $263 million rose 51% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating income margin of 16.6% gained 420 basis points year over year.
Broadridge exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $289.9 million compared with $292.8 million at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt was $3.7 billion compared with $3.6 billion at the end of the prior quarter.
The company generated $236.7 million of cash in operating activities. Capex was $ 8.8 million in the quarter. The company paid out $102.8 million in dividends.
BR’s FY25 Guidance
Broadridge expects recurring revenue growth of 6-8%. Adjusted earnings per share growth is expected to be 8-12%. The adjusted operating income margin is estimated to be 20%.
Broadridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Earnings Snapshots
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) posted better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
ACN’s earnings (excluding 13 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.6 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increased 28.7% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $17.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and gained 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.