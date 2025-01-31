Back to top

FBIN vs. WSM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Home Furnishings sector might want to consider either Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN - Free Report) or Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Both Fortune Brands Innovations and Williams-Sonoma have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

FBIN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.17, while WSM has a forward P/E of 26.11. We also note that FBIN has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.07.

Another notable valuation metric for FBIN is its P/B ratio of 3.80. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WSM has a P/B of 14.05.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FBIN's Value grade of B and WSM's Value grade of C.

Both FBIN and WSM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that FBIN is the superior value option right now.


