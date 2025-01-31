See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
SYF vs. SOFI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Financial - Miscellaneous Services sector have probably already heard of Synchrony (SYF - Free Report) and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Synchrony has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that SYF's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
SYF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.99, while SOFI has a forward P/E of 59.09. We also note that SYF has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SOFI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21.
Another notable valuation metric for SYF is its P/B ratio of 1.76. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SOFI has a P/B of 2.91.
These metrics, and several others, help SYF earn a Value grade of A, while SOFI has been given a Value grade of F.
SYF has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than SOFI, so it seems like value investors will conclude that SYF is the superior option right now.