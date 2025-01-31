Will Healthy Revenue Growth Boost Juniper's Q4 Earnings Results?

Juniper Networks, Inc. ( JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4, after the closing bell. The leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices is expected to report top-line growth year over year, driven by solid demand in multiple verticals. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks . Earnings Calendar Juniper’s focus on expanding its secure, efficient and user-friendly network management solution suite will likely strengthen its prospects in the AI-driven networking market. Healthy demand for data center solutions, hardware maintenance and professional services is another tailwind. Factors at Play
During the fourth quarter, Juniper launched the world’s first 800Gbps Ethernet services over 800ZR coherent transceivers in collaboration with the Finnish telecom provider Elisa Oyj. At the heart of the deployment was Juniper’s state-of-the-art Converged Optical Routing Architecture solution. By integrating Internet Protocol over Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing technology, the solution facilitates seamless upgrades to higher bandwidths, accommodating increasing data traffic without major infrastructure overhauls. This integration eliminates the need for multiple network elements, reduces complexity and energy consumption in network architecture, simplifies operations and maximizes routing platform capacity. This development is likely to have supported the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Juniper formed a partnership with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (“NRK”), a state-owned radio and television broadcasting company, to support the latter’s network modernization initiatives. Its cutting-edge multiprotocol label switching-based wide-area network features cloud-optimized hardware capable of massive bandwidth and multi-service scaling, paired with advanced automation software. This combination allows for real-time traffic engineering and provides predictive, data-driven insights into network health, enhancing the reliability and quality of user experiences across NRK’s media channels, including live and on-demand services. Juniper’s comprehensive AI native networking portfolio is increasingly being used by organizations. JATCO Ltd., one of the major players in the automotive transmission industry, has deployed Juniper’s AP43 and AP63 Access Points to upgrade its WiFi network, leveraging the power of Juniper purpose-built AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations). Nippon Gases, one of the major industrial gas companies in Europe, has opted to deploy Juniper’s cutting-edge AI-powered wired and wireless LAN solutions to ensure seamless connectivity across sites, streamline network operations and propel digital innovation. Integration of such advanced capabilities will ensure industry-leading efficiency and resilience across Nippon Gases’ vast operations, including several offices, specialty labs, manufacturing plants, trucks, pipelines and ships. Moreover, the deployment of Juniper’s sophisticated AI engine, Mist AI, has enabled the South Korea-based lighting technology firm Seoul Semiconductor to streamline its wireless operations and gain valuable insights into user experiences through service level monitoring. These initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on Juniper’s upcoming results. Overall Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cloud vertical revenues is pegged at $367.08 million, implying an improvement from $317.3 million in the year-ago quarter. For the Service Provider segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $412.34 million, suggesting an improvement from $400.2 million year over year. The consensus mark for Enterprise business revenues is pegged at $616.1 million, implying a year-over-year reduction from $647.3 million.
For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.41 billion, indicating an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.36 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 58 cents, indicating a decrease from 61 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Juniper this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here. Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, with both pegged at 58 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Juniper currently has a Zacks Rank #3. Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:
The Earnings ESP for Sony Group Corporation ( SONY Quick Quote SONY - Free Report) is +2.91% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Feb. 13. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Earnings ESP for Zillow Group, Inc. ( ZG Quick Quote ZG - Free Report) is +10.44% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Feb. 11. InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) is set to release quarterly numbers on Feb. 20. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.21% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Image: Bigstock
Will Healthy Revenue Growth Boost Juniper's Q4 Earnings Results?
Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4, after the closing bell. The leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices is expected to report top-line growth year over year, driven by solid demand in multiple verticals.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Juniper’s focus on expanding its secure, efficient and user-friendly network management solution suite will likely strengthen its prospects in the AI-driven networking market. Healthy demand for data center solutions, hardware maintenance and professional services is another tailwind.
Factors at Play
During the fourth quarter, Juniper launched the world’s first 800Gbps Ethernet services over 800ZR coherent transceivers in collaboration with the Finnish telecom provider Elisa Oyj. At the heart of the deployment was Juniper’s state-of-the-art Converged Optical Routing Architecture solution. By integrating Internet Protocol over Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing technology, the solution facilitates seamless upgrades to higher bandwidths, accommodating increasing data traffic without major infrastructure overhauls. This integration eliminates the need for multiple network elements, reduces complexity and energy consumption in network architecture, simplifies operations and maximizes routing platform capacity. This development is likely to have supported the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Juniper formed a partnership with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (“NRK”), a state-owned radio and television broadcasting company, to support the latter’s network modernization initiatives. Its cutting-edge multiprotocol label switching-based wide-area network features cloud-optimized hardware capable of massive bandwidth and multi-service scaling, paired with advanced automation software. This combination allows for real-time traffic engineering and provides predictive, data-driven insights into network health, enhancing the reliability and quality of user experiences across NRK’s media channels, including live and on-demand services.
Juniper’s comprehensive AI native networking portfolio is increasingly being used by organizations. JATCO Ltd., one of the major players in the automotive transmission industry, has deployed Juniper’s AP43 and AP63 Access Points to upgrade its WiFi network, leveraging the power of Juniper purpose-built AIOps (Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations). Nippon Gases, one of the major industrial gas companies in Europe, has opted to deploy Juniper’s cutting-edge AI-powered wired and wireless LAN solutions to ensure seamless connectivity across sites, streamline network operations and propel digital innovation. Integration of such advanced capabilities will ensure industry-leading efficiency and resilience across Nippon Gases’ vast operations, including several offices, specialty labs, manufacturing plants, trucks, pipelines and ships.
Moreover, the deployment of Juniper’s sophisticated AI engine, Mist AI, has enabled the South Korea-based lighting technology firm Seoul Semiconductor to streamline its wireless operations and gain valuable insights into user experiences through service level monitoring. These initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on Juniper’s upcoming results.
Overall Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cloud vertical revenues is pegged at $367.08 million, implying an improvement from $317.3 million in the year-ago quarter. For the Service Provider segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $412.34 million, suggesting an improvement from $400.2 million year over year. The consensus mark for Enterprise business revenues is pegged at $616.1 million, implying a year-over-year reduction from $647.3 million.
For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.41 billion, indicating an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.36 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 58 cents, indicating a decrease from 61 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Juniper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%, with both pegged at 58 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Juniper Networks, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Juniper Networks, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Juniper Networks, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank: Juniper currently has a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:
The Earnings ESP for Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) is +2.91% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Feb. 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Earnings ESP for Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG - Free Report) is +10.44% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Feb. 11.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) is set to release quarterly numbers on Feb. 20. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.21% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.