We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
H&R Block Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 4, after the bell.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, with the surprise being 9.9% on average.
H&R Block, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
H&R Block, Inc. price-eps-surprise | H&R Block, Inc. Quote
Q2 Expectations for HRB
HRB operates in a highly cyclical industry, with the bulk of its revenues generated during the tax season. The company’s financial performance is strongest in the third and fourth quarters, corresponding to the March and June periods when tax filings peak.
Given this seasonality, expectations for HRB’s fiscal second-quarter results remain muted. As the company is still in its off-season, the Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates subdued performance, with a loss of 1.53 per share on revenues of $182.8 million. This aligns with historical trends, as its fiscal second quarter typically sees minimal tax preparation activity.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for H&R Block this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
H&R Block has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at 3.5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.3%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.4 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 9%. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 6.3%.
SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11.
TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 96 cents, suggesting a 20% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.3%.
TRU carries an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13.