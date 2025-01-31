Back to top

Will Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Bank of Hawaii (BOH - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this bank holding company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Bank of Hawaii, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.88 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +1.15%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bank of Hawaii has increased 11.11% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $3.87 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +9.63% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Bank of Hawaii. Over the past month, four estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 11.93%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Bank of Hawaii earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Bank of Hawaii have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 6.7% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.


