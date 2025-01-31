We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Can Brinker International (EAT) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.
The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.
For Brinker International, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The company is expected to earn $1.71 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +37.9%.
Over the last 30 days, three estimates have moved higher for Brinker International compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 5.12%.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the company is expected to earn $6.23 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +51.95%.
There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, four estimates have moved up for Brinker International versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 14.11% higher.
Favorable Zacks Rank
Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Brinker International currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
Brinker International shares have added 32.6% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.