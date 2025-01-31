Back to top

Will AMD Stock Climb on Strong Data Center Revenues in Q4 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) is expected to have benefited from strong Data Center revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024, set to be released on Feb. 4.

AMD benefits from a robust product portfolio and expanding partner base. It continues to strengthen its footprint in the enterprise data center arena by leveraging the power of fourth-generation EPYC CPUs. 

AMD, along with its partners, continues to offer solutions that enable greater data center consolidation. The company’s expanding portfolio, which includes Instinct MI300X Series data center AI accelerators and the Versal RF Series Adaptive SoCs, has been noteworthy. Partners like Dell Technologies, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro all have the Instinct platforms in production.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Data Center revenues is pegged at $4.1 billion, indicating an impressive year-over-year increase of 79.71%.

Expanding Portfolio to Aid AMD’s Client Revenues in Q4

AMD’s expanding portfolio has been a key catalyst in driving the Client segment revenues.

The company has expanded its desktop portfolio with the introduction of the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D, with its “Zen 5” architecture and 2nd Gen AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series, with 50 tops of AI compute performance for Copilot Plus PCs, is the industry’s fastest NPU.

The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2024 Client revenues is pegged at $1.97 billion, suggesting 35.04% year-over-year growth.

AMD’s Gaming & Embedded Segments to Decline Y/Y

AMD’s Gaming segment is expected to have declined in the fourth quarter of 2024. Semi-custom sales are expected to fall as major partners continue to reduce channel inventory. AMD is also transitioning to its next-gen Radeon GPUs based on its RDNA architecture. This is also expected to have reduced revenues on a year-over-year basis.

The consensus mark for fourth-quarter Gaming revenues is pegged at $509 million, suggesting a massive 62.79% year-over-year decline.

AMD’s Embedded segment is expected to have suffered from ongoing softness in the industrial market. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter Embedded revenues is pegged at $922 million, indicating a 12.77% decline on a year-over-year basis.

