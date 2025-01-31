We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Match Group to Report Q4 Earnings: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?
Match Group (MTCH - Free Report) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 4.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $856.04 million, suggesting a decrease of 1.18% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 84 cents per share, which has moved down 2.3% over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates 3.70% year-over-year growth.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, the average surprise being 21.55%.
Let us see how things have shaped up before this announcement.
Factors to Note
MTCH’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance is expected to have benefited from sustained investments in product development, which have introduced the latest features, improved user experience and enhanced engagement across its platforms. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
Match Group’s efforts to enter markets and demographics, driven by Tinder’s global expansion and localized features, are likely to have benefited the company by increasing its user base and creating revenue growth opportunities.
MTCH operates a diverse portfolio of more than 45 brands, including well-known names like Tinder, Match.com, PlentyOfFish, Meetic and OkCupid, which cater to various user preferences and markets. The company is likely to have benefited from the broad reach and strong brand recognition these platforms provide.
Targeted marketing strategies and advertising campaigns are expected to have benefited the company in the to-be-reported quarter by increasing brand visibility and attracting new users, which should contribute to continued growth.
However, the company faced more-than-expected pressure on user registrations and reactivations from mid-September through October, which contributed to a decline in monthly active users (MAU). This was reflected in its third-quarter 2024 results, wherein Tinder saw a 9% year-over-year decline in MAU, mirroring the same rate of decline observed in the second quarter. These factors are expected to have hurt the to-be-reported quarter.
Recently, Tinder launched several ALC (Active Lifecycle) initiatives, such as Passport ALC and Likes You ALC, which were well received by users but had a significant negative impact on subscription revenues. These developments are expected to have impacted the fourth-quarter 2024 performance.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.
Match Group currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
