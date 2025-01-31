Hartford Financial Q4 Earnings Beat on P&C Earned Premiums Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. ( HIG Quick Quote HIG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted operating earnings of $2.94 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%. However, the bottom line decreased 3.9% year over year. See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
HIG's operating revenues amounted to $4.8 billion, which improved 11.1% year over year in the quarter under review. The top line beat the consensus mark by a whisker.
Better-than-expected quarterly results benefited from improved premiums earned, net investment income and well-performing Personal Lines and Hartford Funds businesses. The Personal Lines business benefited from a double-digit earned pricing increase and favorable prior-year development. An increased expense level and poor performance in the Commercial Lines and Group Benefits segment partially offset the positives.
Earned premiums of Hartford Financial rose 6.9% year over year to $5.8 billion in the fourth quarter but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. The metric was driven by a 9.6% and 0.6% year-over-year rise in P&C and Group Benefits’ earned premiums, respectively.
Pre-tax net investment income of $714 million grew 9.3% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 5.5%. The year-over-year growth came from improved returns from the fixed-income portfolio and higher invested assets. Net investment income witnessed year-over-year growth in both the Property and Casualty and Group Benefits segments.
Total benefits, losses and expenses increased 6.5% year over year to $5.8 billion in the quarter under review. The year-over-year increase was due to higher benefits, losses and loss adjustment expenses, amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses.
Pretax income of $1.1 billion increased 13.1% year over year in the fourth quarter.
Segmental Update P&C Commercial Lines
Revenues in the segment amounted to $3.8 billion in the fourth quarter, which rose 10.3% year over year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Core earnings of $665 million declined 8% year over year due to higher catastrophe losses, a decrease in net favorable prior accident year development and higher benefits, losses and loss adjustment expenses.
The underlying combined ratio deteriorated 50 bps year over year to 87.1%, attributable to a 60-bps deterioration in the expense ratio, partially offset by a 10-bps improvement in the underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio.
Personal Lines
The segment recorded revenues of $993 million, which improved 13.4% year over year. The metric beat the consensus estimate by 4.5%. Core earnings were $155 million in the quarter under review.Double-digit earned premiums, investment income growth, favorable prior-year development, and lower catastrophe losses, coupled with an improved expense ratio, buoyed the segment’s results.
The underlying combined ratio of 90.2% improved 930 bps year over year.
P&C Other Ops
Revenues of $18 million improved 5.9% year over year in the fourth quarter.
Group Benefits
The segment’s revenues declined 0.1% year over year to $1.77 billion in the quarter under review, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. Core earnings of $139 million declined 20.1% year over year due to a higher expense ratio and group disability loss ratio.
The loss ratio deteriorated 70 bps year over year to 70.6% in the fourth quarter.
Hartford Funds
Revenues amounted to $272 million, which increased 7.1% year over year in the fourth quarter but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. Core earnings improved 30.8% year over year to $51 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The segment’s daily average assets under management improved 14% year over year to $142.2 billion.
Corporate
The segment’s revenues decreased 17.8% year over year to $37 million. However, the metric beat the consensus estimate by 55.1%. The unit incurred a core loss of $39 million in the quarter under review, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $36 million due to lower net investment income.
Financial Update (as of Dec. 31, 2024)
Hartford Financial exited the fourth quarter with cash of $183 million, which rose from the 2023-end figure of $126 million. Total investments of $59.2 billion rose from the 2023-end figure of $55.9 billion.
Total assets of $80.9 billion increased from the 2023-end figure of $76.8 billion.
Debt amounted to $4.4 billion, which inched up marginally from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Total stockholders’ equity improved from the 2023-end level of $15.3 billion to $16.4 billion.
Book value per share was $55.09, up from the 2023-end level of $50.23.
Core earnings’ return on equity in the trailing 12 months improved 90 bps year over year to 16.7% at the fourth-quarter end.
Capital Deployment Update
Hartford Financial returned $537 million to shareholders via share buybacks of $400 million and common stockholder dividends of $137 million. HIG had a leftover buyback capacity of $3.15 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.
Full-Year Update
Adjusted operating earnings of Hartford Financial came in at $10.30 per share for 2024, which climbed 16% year over year. Revenues of $26.5 billion grew 8.2% year over year.
Net earned premiums rose 7.3% year over year to $22.6 billion in 2024. Net investment income of $2,177 million increased 11.4% year over year.
HIG’s Zacks Rank
Hartford Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
