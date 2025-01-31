Regeneron to Report Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?

Biotech giant
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN Quick Quote REGN - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Feb. 4, 2025.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.78 billion, while the same for earnings is pinned at $11.60 per share.
. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar Dupixent Fuels Growth for REGN
A significant chunk of Regeneron’s revenues comes from the sale of its lead drug, Eylea, which is approved for various ophthalmology indications (neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema [DME] and macular edema, among others). Eylea was developed in collaboration with pharma giant Bayer.
While Regeneron records net product sales of Eylea in the United States, Bayer does the same outside the United States. The company also records its share of profits/losses in connection with Eylea sales outside the country.
Eylea’s sales have been under pressure in the recent quarters due to competition from Vabysmo.
To counter the decline in Eylea sales, Regeneron developed a higher dose of the drug. The initial uptake of Eylea HD is encouraging as Eylea patients transition to the higher dose.
Earlier this month, Regeneron provided business and pipeline updates at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Regeneron reported that, on a combined basis, Eylea 2 mg and Eylea HD maintained their leadership position in the anti-VEGF category leader in 2024 in the United States.
On a preliminary basis, Eylea and Eylea HD recorded $6 billion in sales in 2024 in the United States. Sales for the fourth quarter totaled $1.5 billion in the United States.
On a standalone basis, Eylea sales totaled $1.19 billion in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2024. Eylead HD’s net product sales were $305 million for the quarter in the United States.
The total Eylea franchise sales in the United States for the fourth quarter were favorably impacted by approximately $85 million as a result of higher wholesaler inventory levels for Eylea, partially offset by lower wholesaler inventory levels for Eylea HD.
Apart from Eylea, profits from asthma drug Dupixent’s sales are a primary growth driver for REGN. Regeneron has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for drugs like Dupixent and Kevzara. While Sanofi records sales, Regeneron registers its share of profits/losses in connection with the global sales of the aforementioned drugs.
Sanofi recorded Dupixent sales of €3.46 billion for the fourth quarter, up 16%, driven by continued strong prescription trends in atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis. Hence, Regeneron has likely earned incremental profits from Dupixent in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, sales growth was affected by fewer business days in the fourth quarter compared to prior periods and a year-end gross-to-net adjustment.
Meanwhile, Regeneron is also looking to diversify its revenue base to reduce its dependence on Eylea for top-line growth and build an oncology franchise, which currently comprises Libtayo.
Growth in Libtayo’s sales has also boosted the top line in recent quarters. Libtayo sales are being driven by growth in demand for non-melanoma skin indications, coupled with increased utilization in both monotherapy and chemotherapy combination settings in lung cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Libtayo’s sales is currently pegged at $339 million.
REGN is currently working to expand Libatyo’s label, in combination with other compounds, in additional indications.
REGN’s oncology franchise received a boost with the European Commission's approval of odronextamab for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) or R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The drug has been approved under the brand name Ordspono.
Other Updates From REGN
Investors will also look for key pipeline updates from Regeneron apart from the top and bottom-line numbers.
REGN filed an application with the FDA for the use of the Eylea HD pre-filled syringe (PFS). A potential approval and launch are expected by mid-2025.
An application to expand Dupixent’s label to include chronic spontaneous urticaria is under review in the United States, with a target action date of April 18, 2025.
What Our Model Predicts for REGN
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Regeneron this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for REGN is +0.22%, as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pinned at $11.60 per share and the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $11.63 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our
Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
REGN’s Earnings Surprise History
The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 5.69%. In the last reported quarter, REGN beat on earnings by 6.04%.
REGN’s Share Price Performance
Regeneron’s shares have lost 28.8% in the past year compared with the
industry’s decline of 11.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some other biotech stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
Sarepta Therapeutics ( SRPT Quick Quote SRPT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.55% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
SRPT beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 981.21%.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( RCKT Quick Quote RCKT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank #2.
RCKT’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 8.33%.
Amgen ( AMGN Quick Quote AMGN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.15% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
AMGN beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.10%. Amgen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb. 4, 2025.
Image: Bigstock
Regeneron to Report Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?
Biotech giant Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Feb. 4, 2025.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.78 billion, while the same for earnings is pinned at $11.60 per share.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
Dupixent Fuels Growth for REGN
A significant chunk of Regeneron’s revenues comes from the sale of its lead drug, Eylea, which is approved for various ophthalmology indications (neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema [DME] and macular edema, among others). Eylea was developed in collaboration with pharma giant Bayer.
While Regeneron records net product sales of Eylea in the United States, Bayer does the same outside the United States. The company also records its share of profits/losses in connection with Eylea sales outside the country.
Eylea’s sales have been under pressure in the recent quarters due to competition from Vabysmo.
To counter the decline in Eylea sales, Regeneron developed a higher dose of the drug. The initial uptake of Eylea HD is encouraging as Eylea patients transition to the higher dose.
Earlier this month, Regeneron provided business and pipeline updates at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Regeneron reported that, on a combined basis, Eylea 2 mg and Eylea HD maintained their leadership position in the anti-VEGF category leader in 2024 in the United States.
On a preliminary basis, Eylea and Eylea HD recorded $6 billion in sales in 2024 in the United States. Sales for the fourth quarter totaled $1.5 billion in the United States.
On a standalone basis, Eylea sales totaled $1.19 billion in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2024. Eylead HD’s net product sales were $305 million for the quarter in the United States.
The total Eylea franchise sales in the United States for the fourth quarter were favorably impacted by approximately $85 million as a result of higher wholesaler inventory levels for Eylea, partially offset by lower wholesaler inventory levels for Eylea HD.
Apart from Eylea, profits from asthma drug Dupixent’s sales are a primary growth driver for REGN. Regeneron has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for drugs like Dupixent and Kevzara. While Sanofi records sales, Regeneron registers its share of profits/losses in connection with the global sales of the aforementioned drugs.
Sanofi recorded Dupixent sales of €3.46 billion for the fourth quarter, up 16%, driven by continued strong prescription trends in atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis. Hence, Regeneron has likely earned incremental profits from Dupixent in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, sales growth was affected by fewer business days in the fourth quarter compared to prior periods and a year-end gross-to-net adjustment.
Meanwhile, Regeneron is also looking to diversify its revenue base to reduce its dependence on Eylea for top-line growth and build an oncology franchise, which currently comprises Libtayo.
Growth in Libtayo’s sales has also boosted the top line in recent quarters. Libtayo sales are being driven by growth in demand for non-melanoma skin indications, coupled with increased utilization in both monotherapy and chemotherapy combination settings in lung cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Libtayo’s sales is currently pegged at $339 million.
REGN is currently working to expand Libatyo’s label, in combination with other compounds, in additional indications.
REGN’s oncology franchise received a boost with the European Commission's approval of odronextamab for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) or R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The drug has been approved under the brand name Ordspono.
Other Updates From REGN
Investors will also look for key pipeline updates from Regeneron apart from the top and bottom-line numbers.
REGN filed an application with the FDA for the use of the Eylea HD pre-filled syringe (PFS). A potential approval and launch are expected by mid-2025.
An application to expand Dupixent’s label to include chronic spontaneous urticaria is under review in the United States, with a target action date of April 18, 2025.
What Our Model Predicts for REGN
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Regeneron this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for REGN is +0.22%, as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pinned at $11.60 per share and the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $11.63 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
REGN’s Earnings Surprise History
The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 5.69%. In the last reported quarter, REGN beat on earnings by 6.04%.
REGN’s Share Price Performance
Regeneron’s shares have lost 28.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some other biotech stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.55% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
SRPT beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 981.21%.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank #2.
RCKT’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 8.33%.
Amgen (AMGN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.15% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
AMGN beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.10%. Amgen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb. 4, 2025.