NVIDIA & 2 Other Profitable Stocks to Buy in February
February has traditionally been a less-than-bullish month for stocks. However, things have improved since the 1990s, with stocks ending in the green more frequently in February.
Thus, investors can benefit from the possible upward trajectory by focusing on profitable stocks over unprofitable ones and using fundamental accounting ratios as the key indicators of performance. We have selected the most successful and commonly used profitability ratio to evaluate a company’s performance.
To that end, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) and Insulet Corporation (PODD - Free Report) have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.
Net Income Ratio
The net income ratio shows a company’s profitability level. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.
Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard:
The net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.
Zacks Rank Less than or equal to 2: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.
Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: A high net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.
Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.
These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 32.
Here are three of the 32 stocks that qualified for the screening:
NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation leads in visual computing technologies and invented the graphic processing unit or GPU. The 12-month net profit margin of NVDA is 55.7%.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 126.2%. NVIDIA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (read more: Buy NVIDIA Stock, DeepSeek's Threat is Exaggerated).
AppLovin
AppLovin creates a software platform for advertisers to boost marketing and monetization of their content globally. The 12-month net profit margin of APP is 26.9%.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 317.4%. AppLovin currently has a Zacks Rank #1.
Insulet
Insulet is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the Omnipod Insulin Management System. The 12-month net profit margin of PODD is 21.2%.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 17.1%. Insulet currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.