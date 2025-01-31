We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $51.95, moving -1.98% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 34.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 12, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.41, marking a 1266.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $927.78 million, indicating a 96.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Robinhood Markets, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.49% higher. At present, Robinhood Markets, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.07. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.25.
Investors should also note that HOOD has a PEG ratio of 0.71 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.15.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
