Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) ending at $111.99, denoting a -0.24% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.
Heading into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 4.12% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 13, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.61, indicating a 6.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.72 billion, indicating a 7.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Duke Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.18% decrease. Duke Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Duke Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.73. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.7 of its industry.
Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 2.77 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.