Gray Media (GTN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Gray Media (GTN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $3.74, indicating a +1.08% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.
Shares of the broadcast television company witnessed a gain of 10.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gray Media in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 27, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.32, showcasing a 650% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.04 billion, indicating a 20.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gray Media should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Gray Media is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GTN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.