Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) ending at $26.18, denoting a -0.42% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.28%.
Coming into today, shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants had gained 1.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.87%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Consolidated Water in its forthcoming earnings report.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.24% increase. At present, Consolidated Water boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Consolidated Water is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.06.
We can additionally observe that CWCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Water Supply industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54.
The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
