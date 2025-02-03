Is Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 03/01/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (
RPG provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by Invesco. RPG has been able to amass assets over $1.63 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. RPG seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Pure Growth Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong growth characteristics in the S&P 500 Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.35% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
RPG's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 0.21%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
For RPG, it has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector --about 24.50% of the portfolio --while Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology round out the top three.
When you look at individual holdings, United Airlines Holdings Inc (
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 21.9% of RPG's total assets under management.
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 21.9% of RPG's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has gained about 5.91% and is up about 32.74% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/03/2025), respectively. RPG has traded between $33.42 and $44.56 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 23.01% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 89 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Growth ETF (
Vanguard Growth ETF has $159.54 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $331.15 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.
Bottom Line
