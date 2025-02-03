We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Should SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/25/2000.
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $4.06 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Value
Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.
While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.25%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 23.30% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Robert Half Inc (RHI - Free Report) accounts for about 1.08% of total assets, followed by Vf Corp (VFC - Free Report) and Qorvo Inc (QRVO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 8.87% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
SLYV seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the U.S. equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all U.S. common equities listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.
The ETF return is roughly 1.82% so far this year and it's up approximately 15.33% in the last one year (as of 02/03/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $76.01 and $95.14.
The ETF has a beta of 1.17 and standard deviation of 21.75% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 463 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, SLYV is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR - Free Report) track a similar index. While Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $15.99 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $32.23 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and VBR charges 0.07%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.