Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 12, placing it in bottom 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.67 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. IYJ seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index before fees and expenses.
The Russell 1000 Industrials 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index measures the performance of the industrial sector of the U.S. equity market. It includes: construction & materials, aerospace & defense, general industrials, electronic & electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation & support services. The Index is capitalization-weighted.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.84%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 62.70% of the portfolio. Financials and Materials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Visa Inc Class A (V - Free Report) accounts for about 7.46% of total assets, followed by Mastercard Inc Class A (MA - Free Report) and Accenture Plc Class A (ACN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 33.69% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has gained about 5.25% so far, and was up about 24.16% over the last 12 months (as of 02/03/2025). IYJ has traded between $115.73 and $143.93 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 17.95% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 196 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Industrials ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IYJ is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI - Free Report) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $5.88 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $22.09 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
