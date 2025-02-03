Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Moves 19.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) shares rallied 19.9% in the last trading session to close at $8.24. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Sensus Healthcare recorded a strong price rise on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s impending fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which is slated to release on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenue suggests a growth of 58.1%. The company’s earnings is expected to grow to 41 cents per share compared with the 2023 figure. 

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -61.5%. Revenues are expected to be $9.86 million, down 21.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Sensus Healthcare, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SRTS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Sensus Healthcare is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Artivion (AORT - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% lower at $30.96. AORT has returned 11.7% in the past month.

Artivion's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.12. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +9.1%. Artivion currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) - free report >>

Artivion, Inc. (AORT) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today