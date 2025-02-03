We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kellanova Set to Release Q4 Earnings: Should You Expect a Beat?
Kellanova (K - Free Report) is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 6. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down by a penny in the past 30 days to 82 cents per share, the projection indicates an increase of 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.75 per share, reflecting a 16.1% increase from the prior year’s reported figure. K has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellanova’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, which indicates a 2.6% decrease from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for 2024’s top line is pegged at $12.7 billion, which indicates a decline of 16.4% from the year-ago level.
Kellanova Price and Consensus
Kellanova price-consensus-chart | Kellanova Quote
Things to Know About K’s Upcoming Results
Kellanova has been benefiting from a strong focus on product innovation and an expansion strategy centered around key brands. The company is strategically implementing cost-saving measures to boost profitability and improve operational efficiency. In addition, Kellanova’s effective pricing strategies have been delivering positive results. These ongoing efforts are likely to have provided some relief in the fourth quarter. However, the company’s international presence exposes it to risks associated with unfavorable foreign currency fluctuations.
Earnings Whispers for K Stock
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Kellanova this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Kellanova carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.69%.
Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Aramark (ARMK - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aramark’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.61 billion, which suggests an increase of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aramark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 48 cents, indicating 17.1% growth from the year-ago period. ARMK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.
Kenvue Inc. (KVUE - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.78 billion, which indicates growth of 2.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kenvue’s fourth-quarter 2024 EPS is pegged at 25 cents, which implies a 19.4% decrease year over year. KVUE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.
Clorox (CLX - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a decline in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.63 billion, which suggests a decrease of 17.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.39, indicating a 35.7% decline from the year-ago period. CLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.9%, on average.