Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Century Small Cap Select Investor

(CSMVX - Free Report) has a 1.25% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. CSMVX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With yearly returns of 15.09% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Pioneer Global Equity A

(GLOSX - Free Report) : 1.1% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. GLOSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 11.31% over the last five years, GLOSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth I

(JPGSX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JPGSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JPGSX has an expense ratio of 0.59%, management fee of 0.3%, and annual returns of 17.94% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


