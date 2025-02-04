We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Expedia (EXPE) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.07 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Expedia metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- B2B' to come in at $1.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.1% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago)' reaching $3.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Service Type- Lodging' stands at $2.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Trivago' will reach $75.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Service Type- Air' should arrive at $91.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Advertising, Media and other' will reach $213.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Agency' of $733.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International' will reach $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- United States' to reach $1.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross bookings - Total' should come in at $23.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.67 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross bookings - Merchant' at $13.76 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.23 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross bookings - Agency' will likely reach $9.88 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.44 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
