Curious about Expedia (EXPE) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expedia (EXPE - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.07 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Expedia metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- B2B' to come in at $1.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago)' reaching $3.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Service Type- Lodging' stands at $2.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Trivago' will reach $75.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Service Type- Air' should arrive at $91.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Advertising, Media and other' will reach $213.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Agency' of $733.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International' will reach $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- United States' to reach $1.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross bookings - Total' should come in at $23.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.67 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross bookings - Merchant' at $13.76 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.23 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross bookings - Agency' will likely reach $9.88 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.44 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Expedia have experienced a change of -8.1% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXPE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


