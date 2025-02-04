We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson Controls (JCI - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.33 billion, exhibiting a decline of 12.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Johnson Controls metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Global Products' will reach $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -46.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Building Solutions North America' should arrive at $2.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' will reach $1.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' to reach $491.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products' at $279.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $369 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions North America' will reach $349.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $285 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' should come in at $51.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' reaching $102.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Johnson Controls here>>>
Over the past month, Johnson Controls shares have recorded returns of -2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), JCI will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>