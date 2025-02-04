Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Exploring Analyst Estimates for FMC (FMC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wall Street analysts forecast that FMC (FMC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 50.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.32 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FMC metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' stands at $516.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)' to come in at $183.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia' reaching $273.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should arrive at $347.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.2% from the year-ago quarter.

View all Key Company Metrics for FMC here>>>

Over the past month, shares of FMC have returned +14.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, FMC carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FMC Corporation (FMC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview