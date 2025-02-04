We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for FMC (FMC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that FMC (FMC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 50.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.32 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FMC metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' stands at $516.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)' to come in at $183.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.7% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia' reaching $273.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should arrive at $347.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, shares of FMC have returned +14.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, FMC carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>