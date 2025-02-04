We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Curious about Victory Capital (VCTR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.1%. Revenues are expected to be $231.17 million, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Victory Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Investment management fees' reaching $181.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.9% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees' should come in at $49.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Ending Assets Under Management' stands at $174.97 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $166.61 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending assets under management - Solutions' will reach $62.91 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $59.59 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity' at $14.22 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.64 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity' will reach $31.26 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity' will reach $15.09 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.96 billion.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments' should arrive at $3.06 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term' to reach $3.35 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net client cash flows - Global / Non-U.S. Equity' will likely reach $348.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $595 million.
Analysts expect 'Net client cash flows - Solutions' to come in at $191.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $133 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity' of $19.45 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16.77 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, Victory Capital shares have recorded returns of +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VCTR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>