Curious about Lilly (LLY) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.15 per share, indicating an increase of 106.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.48 billion, representing an increase of 44.1% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lilly metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- Total' should arrive at $258.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Humalog [$M]' should come in at $590.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +61.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Forteo [$M]' at $97.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Erbitux [$M]' will reach $153.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B) - US' of $108.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- International-Humalog [$M]' to come in at $212.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- International-Forteo [$M]' to reach $45.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- US-Humulin [$M]' reaching $149.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.9%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- US-Humalog [$M]' will reach $378.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +125.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- US-Forteo [$M]' will reach $51.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will likely reach $9.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +46.9%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Diabetes- Mounjaro -Outside U.S.' stands at $1.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +978.2% from the year-ago quarter.
