Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to The AZEK Company (AZEK) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect The AZEK Company (AZEK - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 40%. Revenues are expected to be $265.68 million, up 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some The AZEK Company metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Commercial' to reach $14.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.7%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Residential' will reach $252.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +13% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Residential' will reach $58.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $52.76 million.
