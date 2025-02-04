Back to top

Seeking Clues to ICE (ICE) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, IntercontinentalExchange (ICE - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, reflecting an increase of 12% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.32 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ICE metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based)' should arrive at $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +58.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment' should come in at $581.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment' stands at $496.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services' to reach $243.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions' at $52.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +22% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology' of $178.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Other data and network services' will likely reach $169.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income data and analytics' will reach $297.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Cash equities and equity options' to come in at $112.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other' will reach $85.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Listings' will reach $121.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income execution' reaching $35.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

