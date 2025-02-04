We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Centene (CNC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Centene (CNC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. Revenues are expected to be $38.96 billion, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Centene metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premium and service revenues' should come in at $35.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Premium' of $34.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Service' will reach $782.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -29.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Premium tax' reaching $3.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -25.4% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Medical Health (Benefits) loss Ratios -Total Ratio (HBR)' will reach 90.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89.5%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Membership Medicaid - Traditional Medicaid' should arrive at 11.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.75 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Membership by line of business - Medicaid' stands at 12.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Membership Medicaid - High Acuity Medicaid' to reach 1.6 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.72 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'SG&A Expense Ratio' will reach 9.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Membership by line of business - Medicare' to come in at 1.1 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.28 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Membership by line of business - Medicare PDP' at 6.77 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.62 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Membership Commercial - Commercial Group' will likely reach 425.62 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 427.5 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Centene have demonstrated returns of +4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CNC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.