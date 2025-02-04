Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Unlocking Q4 Potential of Juniper (JNPR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Analysts on Wall Street project that Juniper Networks (JNPR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.42 billion, increasing 3.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Juniper metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Wide Area Networking' will reach $403.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Data Center' to come in at $246.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +36.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Campus and Branch' stands at $361.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services' should arrive at $409.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Product' at $901.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Service' will likely reach $518.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP Gross margin- Service' should come in at $372.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $365.50 million.

Analysts forecast 'Non-GAAP Gross margin- Product' to reach $474.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $464.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Juniper here>>>

Juniper shares have witnessed a change of -8.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JNPR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview